General Motors (GM) is set to double its production of electric vehicles (EVs) in the second half of this year, including the highly anticipated electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The move comes as other automakers, such as Kia, Porsche, Jaguar, and Hyundai, have seen sales of their EVs fall short of expectations. GM aims to reach 400,000 cumulative units of EV production by early 2024 and achieve profitability in its EV business by 2025.

Investors have responded positively to GM’s plans, as the company raised its 2023 profit guidance for the second time this year. However, some analysts remain skeptical about the near-term adoption rates of EVs. GM sold about 36,000 EVs in the first half of 2023, and with increased production, the success of the new models is crucial.

The upcoming EV models include the electric versions of GM’s top-selling vehicle, the Silverado, and the Equinox crossover. The preliminary pricing for the Equinox is expected to start around $30,000 before a $7,500 federal tax credit. The Silverado, which is considered a more expensive model, is expected to be followed by more basic models next year.

GM’s CFO, Paul Jacobson, cited “pent-up demand” for the new Lyriq EV sedan and the Chevy Bolt, which the company had planned to discontinue but decided to bring back due to high demand. The goal is to attract customers who are not solely interested in the technology of EVs but are looking for trouble-free cars at attractive prices.

GM’s position in the EV market is seen as an advantage, as it aims to provide options for a larger market of consumers who prioritize ease of use and affordability. The company’s EV portfolio, including the Lyriq and Hummer EV, is gaining traction, with vehicles reaching dealers’ lots and generating waiting lists.

While GM’s EV plans are progressing, Ford recently announced a slowdown in its EV production expansion. This discrepancy highlights the varying approaches and challenges faced by automakers in the EV market.

Overall, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado and other upcoming EV models are expected to play a significant role in shaping the company’s future in the EV industry. The success of these models will be crucial in solidifying GM’s position as a value choice in the EV market..

