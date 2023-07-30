Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Lawyer Vijay Mishra Arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case

The lawyer of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, Vijay Mishra, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Mishra was accused of sharing Umesh Pal’s location with the shooter. He was arrested from outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy in Lucknow late on Saturday night.

Last month, the police filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, including Atiq Ahmed. Rakesh alias Nakesh alias Lala, Arshad Katra, Niyaz Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Shahrukh, Akhlaq Ahmed, and Khan Shoulat Haneef were also named as accused.

Mishra was arrested by Prayagraj Police with the help of the Special Task Force (STF). The arrest was made based on the statement of Khan Saulat Hanif and mobile details. Several cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act, and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against Mishra.

Mishra is known for fighting the case of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, as well as other members of their family. He was also wanted in an extortion case and was booked for allegedly threatening a local businessman and trying to extort Rs 3 crore from him.

The arrest of advocate Vijay Mishra has caused anger among lawyers, and a meeting was held late at night regarding this matter.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 while being taken for their medicals in the presence of police officials. Three persons, posing as journalists, shot Atiq and Ashraf, who died on the spot. They were arrested soon after. Atiq was an accused in the Raju Pal and Umesh Pal murder cases.

Earlier in July, the Prayagraj Police’s Special Investigation Team filed a nearly 2000-page chargesheet against the three assailants who shot dead Atiq Ahmed and his brother. The accused were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny Singh, all of whom had criminal backgrounds..

