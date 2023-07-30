Engineering student found dead in mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Rayagada; identified as Pritam Pradhan.

The body of a 19-year-old engineering student was found in his hostel room in Rayagada town, Odisha, under mysterious circumstances. The student, identified as Pritam Pradhan, was a third-year student at MITS Engineering College.

According to police sources, Pritam committed suicide by hanging himself with a long cloth in his hostel room. His classmates became concerned when he didn’t attend classes and found his room locked from the inside. After notifying the hostel warden, the police were called to investigate.

Upon entering the room, they discovered Pritam’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. While the initial investigation suggests suicide, the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination. The police have sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for further analysis.

Pritam’s father, Birendra Pradhan, and some relatives have arrived in Rayagada town. As the incident occurred on a holiday, the post-mortem will be conducted the following day.

The news of Pritam’s untimely death has shocked the college community and his family. The college authorities have expressed their condolences and promised to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

Suicide among students is a growing concern, with academic pressure and mental health issues often cited as contributing factors. It is crucial for educational institutions to prioritize student well-being and provide support systems to address mental health concerns.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder that mental health awareness and support should be an integral part of the education system. Students need a safe and nurturing environment where they can seek help and guidance during challenging times. It is essential for families, educational institutions, and society as a whole to work together to prevent such tragic incidents and provide the necessary support to students in need..

