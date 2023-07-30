Dismembered Remains of Crypto Influencer Millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba Found in Suitcase (UPDATE)

A crypto millionaire named Fernando Pérez Algaba was found dismembered in a suitcase in Argentina, sparking a murder investigation. Prior to his demise, Algaba had received threatening messages filled with violent promises from a man named Iglesias. In these messages, Iglesias vowed to kill Algaba in a gruesome manner, including cutting out his eyes and chopping off his hands. Another man, Adrian Tesei, accused Algaba of betrayal and threatened to rip off his head.

Algaba, who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle funded by crypto investments on Instagram, was reported missing on July 18. A group of children playing soccer discovered a red suitcase near a stream in Buenos Aires on July 23, which contained Algaba’s legs and at least one forearm. On July 26, his torso and head were found. The body parts were cleanly cut, indicating a professional hit. An autopsy revealed that Algaba had been shot at least three times before being dismembered.

Prior to his death, Algaba had been staying in Argentina for at least a week in a rented property. His Barcelona-based crypto trading company, Motors Lettuce SRL, was in serious debt according to Argentina’s tax agency. Algaba had left a note on his phone expressing his loss of money in various crypto investments and alluding to a substantial loan from the Argentinian gang Barra Bravas. He wrote, “If something happens to me, everyone is already warned.”

Algaba’s brother, Rodolfo Pérez Algaba, defended him against accusations of being a scammer and stated that he had simply underperformed in the crypto space. Rodolfo expressed his determination to seek justice for his brother’s murder.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with Algaba’s murder and continue to investigate the case.

The tragic and brutal death of Fernando Pérez Algaba highlights the dangers associated with the crypto world. As the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, it is important for individuals involved in the industry to exercise caution and be aware of potential threats. The case also serves as a reminder that crime and violence can infiltrate any sector, even those associated with wealth and success. The investigation into Algaba’s murder will hopefully bring the perpetrators to justice and shed light on the motive behind this horrific crime..

