Delhi Police Inspector Jagbir Singh Killed in Road Accident on Rohtak Road

A tragic incident occurred in West Delhi’s Rohtak Road early Sunday, resulting in the death of a Delhi Police inspector. According to officials, the inspector’s car was rammed by a truck, and he succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver fled the scene and is currently on the run.

The deceased inspector has been identified as Jagbir Singh, who was a part of the Security unit of the Delhi Police. The accident took place near Madipur metro station, as reported by district officials.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer provided details of the incident, stating that the inspector’s car had stopped due to a mechanical problem. While Singh was standing outside the vehicle, the truck came from behind and crashed into the car, also hitting the inspector. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene, leaving Singh in critical condition.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated a search for the truck driver and legal action is being taken against him. Teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend the culprit.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers that police officers face while performing their duties. It is a reminder of the risks they take to ensure the safety and security of the public. The loss of Inspector Jagbir Singh is a great loss to the Delhi Police force and his family.

It is crucial for drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such accidents. Hit-and-run incidents not only put lives at risk but also evade accountability. The truck driver must be held responsible for his actions and face the legal consequences.

The Delhi Police, along with law enforcement agencies, should work together to improve road safety and ensure that such accidents are minimized. Additionally, measures should be taken to create awareness about the importance of following traffic rules and the severe consequences of reckless driving.

May Inspector Jagbir Singh rest in peace, and may his sacrifice serve as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the community..

