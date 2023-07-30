CT Students Uncover History Beyond Textbooks: Revolutionary War Camps Explored at Bolton Heritage Park

Nearly 250 years after American and French soldiers fought together in the Revolutionary War, a group of 29 high school students from both countries are uncovering the remnants of one of their camps at Bolton Heritage Park in Connecticut. The program, sponsored by the Museum of Connecticut History, began in 2019 with a trip to France for a dig in World War I-era trenches. This year, the students returned to Connecticut to dig at the site of a Revolutionary War encampment.

For many of the students, this experience has been eye-opening. Joe Viski, a student who participated in the first dig in France, said he had no idea that Connecticut troops were the first American soldiers to get into a battle in World War I. He also never realized the role Connecticut played in the Revolutionary War. Similarly, Juliette Ferville, a French chaperone, said she had been unaware of her local history before the program and stressed the importance of being interested in local history.

The dig has provided these students with an opportunity to experience history firsthand. Viski said that reading about trench foot and flooding trenches in a textbook is one thing, but seeing it firsthand was a completely different experience. The students have uncovered several artifacts from the site, including a pipe stem, musket balls, and pins that identified the soldiers as members of the 41st Regiment.

In addition to the archaeological dig, the students also participated in other aspects of the process, including cleaning the artifacts and learning about American culture. The French students found everyday activities in America to be fascinating, while the American students gained a new perspective from their French counterparts.

Despite the cultural differences, the students formed close bonds over the two-week program. Many of them have developed a newfound interest in archaeology and are considering pursuing it as a career. The Office of State Archaeology will continue to search for more artifacts at and around Bolton Heritage Park, further enriching our understanding of history and the role Connecticut played in the Revolutionary War..

