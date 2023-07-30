Crypto Millionaire Found Dismembered in Suitcase after Receiving Threatening Messages: Report

A crypto millionaire in Argentina was found dismembered in a suitcase, sparking a shocking and gruesome murder investigation. The victim, Fernando Pérez Algaba, had reportedly received threatening messages in the week leading up to his death.

The body of Algaba was discovered by a group of children in the town of Ingeniero Budge over the weekend. He had been reported missing on July 18. Prior to his disappearance, Algaba received menacing voice messages, with one individual threatening to cut out his eyes and chop off his hands to prevent him from having any more money.

An autopsy revealed that Algaba had been shot three times before his body was dismembered. The body parts were cleanly amputated, suggesting the work of a professional. Algaba had amassed his fortune by renting high-end vehicles and selling cryptocurrency. He often flaunted his luxury lifestyle on social media, boasting over 900,000 Instagram followers.

According to reports, Algaba had accumulated significant debts with Argentina’s tax agency and had run into trouble with a local gang, which demanded $40,000 from him. Additionally, he owed a substantial amount of money to the son of a man named Iglesias, who reportedly threatened Algaba in voicemails and demanded repayment.

Another man named Adrian Tesei also claimed to have issues with Algaba, as an investor informed Tesei that his money had been delivered when it hadn’t. Tesei left threatening messages, indicating that he would harm Algaba if he didn’t receive his money back.

A source close to Algaba revealed that he had developed a gambling problem, which worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. As he sank into financial trouble, he continued to invest in cryptocurrency, resulting in significant losses. Algaba had left a note on his phone, mentioning his financial struggles and warning that if something happened to him, everyone was already informed.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with Algaba’s murder, but the investigation is ongoing. The shocking and brutal nature of this crime has sent shockwaves throughout Argentina, and people are demanding justice for the slain millionaire..

