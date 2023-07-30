Cold case homicide victim identified 44 years after body found along Texas highway: Kathy Ann Smith

A woman who was found dead on the side of a Texas highway over four decades ago has finally been identified. The woman, known as Jane Doe, was discovered on June 21, 1979, along Highway 290 in Elgin, roughly 200 miles south of Dallas. The initial investigation into her death was unsuccessful, but in 1984, self-proclaimed serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to the killing. However, an investigation later proved Lucas’ confession to be false.

Last week, officials announced that Lucas is still the primary suspect in the case, and no other suspects have been identified. Despite this, they are keeping the investigation open. In May 2019, Bastrop detectives reopened the case and reexamined the Texas Rangers’ previous investigation. A month later, the woman’s body was exhumed from her grave in the Elgin Cemetery to collect DNA samples. However, a full DNA profile could not be created at that time.

In September 2022, a second exhumation was conducted with the assistance of Othram Labs to collect additional DNA samples. This year, the lab successfully created a DNA profile for the woman. Using this profile and the process of forensic genealogy, the woman was identified as Kathy Ann Smith. She was 22 years old when she was killed.

Police discovered that Smith was born with a different name and was adopted at a young age, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. The identification of Smith brings closure to her family, allowing them to finally rest in peace. Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz expressed his relief during a news conference, stating that it is a beautiful thing for the family to have closure after all these years.

While Lucas remains the primary suspect, the investigation into Smith’s murder is ongoing. Authorities are hopeful that new leads and evidence may emerge, shedding further light on this cold case. The identification of Smith serves as a reminder that even after decades, the pursuit of justice never ends..

