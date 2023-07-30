Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 Dead, 12 Injured, Including Identified Victim Jeronimo Lenin

Over the weekend, Chicago experienced a surge in gun violence, resulting in one fatality and seven injuries. The victims ranged in age from 18 to 61 years old. The incidents occurred in various neighborhoods across the city.

The first shooting took place on Friday evening in Archer Heights. A 19-year-old man was outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to the hospital and is in fair condition. Further investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect who fled the scene on foot.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg while standing on a sidewalk in Chicago Lawn. The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot while exiting his vehicle in the South Maple neighborhood. The victim heard gunshots, returned to his vehicle, and fled the scene. However, he crashed his vehicle a block away and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 61-year-old man was involved in a fight with another person in the West Luther Street neighborhood. Both individuals produced handguns, and the suspect shot the victim in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

On Saturday evening, three people were shot while sitting in a park in the South Prairie neighborhood. A man was shot in the back and transported to the hospital in good condition. A woman and another man were also injured but are in stable condition.

In another incident, one person was killed and two others were injured in the South Peoria neighborhood. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the hospital. An 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured but are in stable condition.

These shootings are part of a larger trend of gun violence in Chicago. The city continues to grapple with the issue, and authorities are working towards implementing effective strategies to curb the violence and ensure the safety of its residents..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...