Businessman found dismembered in suitcase in Argentina had received threatening messages prior to his death

The shocking murder of businessman Fernando Pérez Algaba, whose dismembered remains were found in a suitcase in Buenos Aires Province, has taken a chilling turn as threatening messages have emerged. Algaba, a millionaire from Barcelona, Spain, who made his fortune through luxury vehicle rentals and cryptocurrency sales, went missing while visiting Argentina. An autopsy revealed that he had been shot three times before being gruesomely dismembered.

The messages, discovered by the police, provide a glimpse into the possible motive behind Algaba’s murder. In one message, a man identified as Iglesias threatens to kill Algaba and inflict further harm, vowing to gouge out his eyes and cut off his hands to ensure he can never enjoy his wealth again. Iglesias, whose son allegedly suffered due to Algaba’s actions, expressed deep resentment and hatred towards the victim.

Another individual named Adrian Tese claimed that Algaba had deceived him by promising money but failing to deliver it. Tese warned Algaba that he would rip off his head, emphasizing that the money in question belonged to him and should not be trifled with.

The police are now investigating these messages, trying to establish their relevance to the murder. Additionally, Algaba reportedly had conflicts with a gang, owing a significant amount of money. It is yet to be determined if these conflicts played a role in his demise.

Local authorities were alerted to Algaba’s remains after children discovered a red suitcase containing his legs and forearm near a stream. Further investigation led to the discovery of another arm in the stream, followed by the recovery of the missing head and torso a few days later.

As investigators piece together the evidence and delve into Algaba’s connections and financial dealings, the motive behind this gruesome murder may begin to take shape. The threatening messages provide a chilling insight into the possible factors that led to Algaba’s tragic end, and it is now up to the authorities to unravel the truth behind this heinous crime..

