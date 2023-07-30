Brenda and husband Steve killed in tragic car crash on US 63, Ottumwa, Iowa

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the untimely passing of Brenda Hinebaugh and her beloved husband, Steve, in a tragic car accident on US 63 in Ottumwa, Iowa. While this news has been reported in various articles, we must emphasize that it is still a developing story and has not been officially confirmed or validated.

Brenda Hinebaugh was a cherished member of the Ottumwa community, known for her warm smile, kind heart, and unwavering love for her family. She was a devoted wife to Steve and a loving mother to their three children, whose lives she enriched with her boundless love and support. Brenda’s dedication to her family was evident in everything she did, and her presence will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Steve Hinebaugh, Brenda’s adoring husband, was a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration to many. He was a hardworking individual who always put his family first. Steve’s commitment to his loved ones extended beyond his immediate family, as he was also deeply involved in the community, lending a helping hand whenever needed.

As we come to terms with this devastating loss, our thoughts and prayers go out to Brenda and Steve’s grieving families and friends. May they find solace and strength during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy as they navigate through this profound tragedy.

