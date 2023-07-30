Army Jawan on Leave Goes Missing from Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam, Massive Search On

An Army soldier has gone missing from the Asthal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The soldier, identified as Javid Ahmad Wani, was on leave since Eid-Ul-Azha and was last seen in the Chawalgam area. He had gone there to buy some food items in his Alto vehicle bearing registration number JK-18B 7201. However, he has not returned since then.

The family members of the missing soldier are deeply concerned about his whereabouts. In a video message, his mother appealed to everyone to allow her son to return home. She described him as innocent and too young, and expressed her willingness to seek forgiveness if he has done anything wrong.

A senior police official has stated that a massive search operation is currently underway to trace the missing soldier. The authorities are doing everything possible to locate him and ensure his safe return.

The disappearance of the soldier has caused distress among his family and the local community. It highlights the risks and challenges faced by the armed forces in conflict areas. The soldier’s family is anxiously waiting for any news regarding his whereabouts and is hoping for his safe return.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the soldiers in protecting the nation. Their dedication and commitment to duty often require them to be away from their families and face difficult situations. The missing soldier’s family and the entire community are praying for his safe return and are hopeful that he will be found soon.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the missing soldier to come forward and assist in the search operation. The cooperation of the local community is crucial in ensuring the swift and successful resolution of the situation.

In times of conflict, it is essential to support and stand by the brave soldiers who risk their lives for the safety and security of the nation. The search for the missing soldier continues, and everyone is hopeful for a positive outcome..

