Alexis Alexander, Executive Director of United Way, Passes Away, Devastating Community

Alexis Alexander, a beloved member of the El Dorado community, tragically passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. As the executive director of the United Way of Union County, Alexis had dedicated her life to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Her sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of all who knew her.

Born and raised in El Dorado, Arkansas, Alexis had a deep connection with her hometown. She understood the challenges and needs of the community, and she worked tirelessly to address them. Through her leadership at the United Way, she spearheaded numerous initiatives and programs that aimed to improve the lives of individuals and families in Union County.

Alexis was also a proud graduate of Louisiana State University, where she honed her skills and knowledge in community development. Her education and passion for helping others made her a true force for good in El Dorado.

News of Alexis’ passing spread quickly through social media, with many expressing their shock and sadness. Main Street El Dorado, an organization that had worked closely with Alexis, shared their condolences in a heartfelt Facebook post. The entire community mourns the loss of such a vibrant and dedicated individual.

Although Alexis is no longer with us, her legacy will live on. The impact she made in her role as executive director of the United Way of Union County will continue to shape the community for years to come. Her passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving others serve as an inspiration to all who knew her.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Alexis’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength as we remember the remarkable life she lived..

