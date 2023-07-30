48-year-old woman Velankanni murdered by nephew in Kodungaiyur

A shocking incident occurred in Kodungaiyur, as a 48-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her own relative. The victim, Velankanni, was residing in Krishnamurthy Nagar with her husband, son, and daughter. The tragic incident took place on Saturday night when Velankanni’s son, Maria Lawrence, returned home from work and found his mother lying unconscious with a bleeding head.

Maria immediately contacted the Kodungaiyur police, who promptly arrived at the crime scene. Velankanni was immediately rushed to Government Stanley for medical treatment, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The investigation conducted by the police revealed that the murderer was none other than the victim’s nephew, Augustin. It was discovered that Augustin committed this heinous act when Velankanni refused to give him money. The motive behind the murder appears to be financial disputes within the family.

The Kodungaiyur police wasted no time and arrested Augustin for his gruesome crime. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate on Sunday, where further legal proceedings will take place.

This incident has shocked the local community, as such acts of violence within families are rare occurrences. It serves as a reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means and seeking professional help if necessary.

The tragic loss of Velankanni has left her family devastated and mourning. Losing a loved one under such circumstances is undoubtedly a harrowing experience that no family should have to endure. The community must come together to support the grieving family during this difficult time.

The authorities must ensure a fair and thorough investigation into this murder case. It is vital to bring the perpetrator to justice and prevent any further incidents of violence within families. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for better conflict resolution mechanisms and support systems to prevent such tragic events from occurring in the future..

