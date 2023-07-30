43 dead, 200 wounded in suicide bombing at JUI-F rally; Maulana Ziaullah identified as victim

A suspected suicide attack at a workers’ convention in Bajaur, Pakistan has left at least 43 people dead and over 200 injured. The convention was organized by the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which is an ally of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N party. The attack occurred in the northwestern tribal district of Bajaur, near the border with Afghanistan.

The explosion occurred at around 4pm and targeted a gathering of over 400 JUI-F members and supporters at a marketplace in Bajaur’s Khar tehsil. According to local authorities, a suicide bomber triggered the explosion just before the arrival of the party’s senior leadership at the venue. Among the casualties was a local JUI-F leader, Maulana Ziaullah.

The district health officer confirmed 43 deaths, while the health minister described the condition of at least 17 of the wounded as critical. The injured were initially taken to Bajaur’s district headquarters hospital, but those in critical condition were later moved to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition that includes JUI-F, has been in government since April 2022. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to launch an inquiry into the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but the Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is suspected to be behind it. TTP has been responsible for many previous attacks in the region and has declared war on Pakistan’s security forces and government.

The attack comes as violence has increased in the border areas of Pakistan following the return of the Afghan Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan. Pakistan’s armed forces have expressed concerns about the alleged safe havens and freedom of action available to TTP in Afghanistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast, stating that terrorists who target those who advocate for Islam, the Quran, and Pakistan are enemies of the country and will be eliminated. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former PM Imran Khan, called for action to prevent further bloodshed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...