1 Dead in Shell Gas Station Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A shooting incident at a gas station in Beaumont, Texas has left one man dead. The incident occurred on July 29, 2023, at around 12:30 p.m. when officers were called to the Shell gas station at the intersection of Highway 105 and N. Major Dr. Upon arrival, they found Cory Beckett, a 38-year-old resident of Beaumont, unresponsive in the parking lot.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, it is believed that an argument between two individuals escalated into a shooting, resulting in Beckett’s death. The suspect, identified as Jaye Normand, a 29-year-old resident of Beaumont, has been arrested and charged with murder. Normand is currently being held on a $1 million bond set by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Ben Collins Sr.

In a news release by the Beaumont Police Department, it was stated that the incident appears to be isolated, and the public is safe. Officers and detectives remain on the scene to continue their investigation.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and the devastating consequences that can arise when disagreements turn violent. It is crucial for individuals to find non-violent ways to address their differences and seek help or mediation if necessary to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to the authorities to aid in the ongoing investigation. The Beaumont Police Department has also encouraged residents to download the 12News App to stay updated on news and weather alerts.

As law enforcement continues their work to gather more information and evidence, it is essential for the public to support the investigation and cooperate with authorities. The loss of a life is always tragic, and it is crucial for justice to be served in such cases..

