Youth Shot at by Unidentified Miscreants in Attempted Bag Snatch: Shakti Chandan Mohanty Injured

A youth in Kendrapara district, Odisha, sustained grievous injuries after being shot by two unidentified miscreants. The incident took place at Mangala Chhak on NH-53 under the jurisdiction of Marshaghai police. The victim, Shakti Chandan Mohanty, is a resident of Mahira village in Jagatsinghpur district and works as a supervisor in a private organization.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm when Shakti was riding his bike. Two miscreants on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle intercepted him and attempted to snatch the bag he was carrying. Shakti resisted, leading the miscreants to shoot him in the belly before fleeing the scene.

Local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to Shakti’s aid, pulling him out of a pool of blood. They immediately took him to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara for treatment. However, due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Marsaghai police arrived at the district headquarters hospital and initiated an investigation. The police are working to identify the miscreants and bring them to justice.

This incident highlights the growing concern over the safety of individuals on the roads. It is alarming that miscreants are resorting to such violent acts in broad daylight. The authorities must take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Crimes like these not only endanger the lives of innocent people but also create fear and insecurity in the community. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to increase patrolling and implement stricter measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Furthermore, public awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about self-defense techniques and the importance of reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities. By working together, we can create a safer environment for everyone and prevent such incidents from happening again..

