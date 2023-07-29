Woman’s Body Found in 1979 Identified as Kathy Ann Smith

The body of a Texas woman who was found slain along a highway in 1979 has finally been identified, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. The case had remained cold for nearly half a century until recent developments.

In the summer of 1979, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered alongside a Texas highway. Despite efforts to determine her identity, authorities were unsuccessful. Five years later, serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to her murder, but the case remained unsolved for the next 35 years.

In 2019, the woman’s grave was exhumed in an attempt to collect DNA samples, but the genetic material obtained was not enough for identification. Forensic genealogy company Othram Inc. offered assistance and was sent samples for testing. After a second exhumation in 2022 and further DNA sampling, Othram was able to establish a complete DNA profile and determine the woman’s identity.

The woman’s name was Kathy Ann Smith, born on July 19, 1956. She had a different birth name and had been adopted at a young age. Smith was 22 years old at the time of her murder.

The identification of Kathy Ann Smith brings closure to her family, who have been notified of the location of her remains. The case serves as an example of the advancements in forensic technology and the importance of DNA testing in solving cold cases.

Bastrop County, where the body was found, is located about 35 miles southeast of Austin. The identification of Kathy Ann Smith highlights the dedication and perseverance of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts in bringing justice to victims and their families.

As technology continues to advance, it is hoped that more cold cases will be solved, providing answers and closure to families who have long awaited justice for their loved ones. The identification of Kathy Ann Smith is a testament to the power of DNA testing and the tireless efforts of those committed to solving cold cases..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...