Woman found murdered in Coimbatore, gold stolen from house

A 41-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Cheran Ma Nagar of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on July 28, Friday. The deceased, Jagadeeshwari, was a homemaker and the mother of a 16-year-old girl. The police suspect that this murder could have occurred during a robbery in her house.

Jagadeeshwari lived with her husband Chakravarty and their daughter. On the day she was found dead, Chakravarty, a painting contractor, had gone to work, and their daughter was at school. Usually, Jagadeeshwari would go to pick up her daughter from school, but on Friday, she failed to show up. Concerned, her daughter decided to walk home. Upon reaching the house, she found her mother lying dead in the bedroom. She immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and moved Jagadeeshwari’s body to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators suspect that Jagadeeswari may have been strangled to death, and her five sovereigns of gold jewelry were stolen. To catch the suspects, three special teams have been formed, and CCTV footage is being examined for leads.

The incident has left the community in shock, as Cheran Ma Nagar is known to be a relatively safe neighborhood. Residents are concerned about their safety and are urging the police to expedite the investigation to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

Cases of robbery and murder have been on the rise in recent years, prompting authorities to increase security measures in residential areas. However, incidents like this serve as a reminder that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of individuals and their properties.

The murder of Jagadeeshwari has not only left her family devastated but has also created fear among the residents of Cheran Ma Nagar. The community is hoping that the police will quickly apprehend the culprits and provide justice for Jagadeeshwari. In the meantime, residents are taking extra precautions to safeguard their homes and loved ones..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...