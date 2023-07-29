Vigil Held for Victims of Rancho Palos Verdes Shooting: Remembering Taylor Raven Whittaker and Jorge Ramos

Family and friends gathered for a vigil on Friday evening to remember the lives of Taylor Raven Whittaker, 26, and Jorge Ramos, 36. The couple was tragically murdered on July 24 in Rancho Palos Verdes in what authorities believe to be a targeted attack. The victims were found shot to death in Ramos’ car in the parking lot of Pelican Cove Park.

Whittaker was described as kind, compassionate, and full of life. Friends and colleagues remembered her as a free spirit, always ready to help others and make them laugh. Ramos was also remembered fondly by friends, who said he didn’t deserve such a tragic end.

Authorities announced the arrest of six gang members in connection with the shooting death of another man on July 22. Detectives believe that these suspects may also be connected to the double homicide of Whittaker and Ramos. The July 22 shooting was described as a botched robbery, in which the male victim was killed and the female passenger survived. Investigators believe that the suspects targeted victims in scenic turnouts or desolate areas with poor cellular signals.

The six suspects, believed to be members of a criminal gang, are currently being held in the Pasadena Jail. Three of them have been arraigned on robbery charges while three have been released from custody. The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case for possible additional charges.

As the crowd gathered for the vigil, balloons were released into the air while supporters shouted “We love you Raven!” The community came together to remember the lives of Whittaker and Ramos and to show their support for their families.

The investigation into the murders continues, and authorities are working to bring justice to the victims and their loved ones. The vigil served as a reminder of the impact Whittaker and Ramos had on those around them and the need for the community to come together in times of tragedy..

