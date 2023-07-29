Victims Identified in Fatal Crash on Interstate 264: Donovan Marshall, 31, and Payne Muyale, 26

Two people have been identified as the victims of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The crash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have been identified as Donovan Marshall, 31, and Payne Muyale, 26.

The Shively Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 1:30 a.m. on I-264 westbound at the Cane Run Road exit. Upon arrival, they discovered both Marshall and Muyale deceased in their respective cars. It appears that Muyale was driving the wrong way on I-264, leading to the tragic accident.

The crash resulted in the closure of I-264 for approximately five hours as authorities worked to clear the scene. There were no other individuals involved in the accident, and no further details about the cause of the crash have been released at this time.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of adhering to traffic laws. Wrong-way driving can have devastating consequences, as evidenced by this unfortunate event. It is essential for all drivers to remain vigilant on the road and to prioritize the safety of themselves and others.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the crash to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident. They will work to provide closure and answers to the families of the victims during this difficult time.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of Donovan Marshall and Payne Muyale. Losing a loved one in a tragic accident is a profound and devastating experience, and we hope that their families find solace and support in the midst of their grief.

As this story unfolds, it serves as a reminder for all drivers to prioritize safety on the roads and to take the necessary precautions to prevent accidents and protect lives..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...