The lovely, brave, and strong woman Kali White passed away on July 28, 2023, leaving her friends and family to mourn her loss.

The world mourns the loss of a remarkable woman, Kali White, who sadly passed away on July 28, 2023, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Kali, a student at Edgewood High School, had shown immense strength and bravery throughout her journey, inspiring those around her.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Kali’s sister, Jessica White, expressed the family’s deep sadness and announced Kali’s passing. She also highlighted Kali’s unwavering determination to fight until the very end, keeping her battle with cancer private. Kali’s faith and resilience were truly remarkable, and she serves as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Kali’s journey was not an easy one, but she faced it with grace and unwavering trust in God. Despite the immense challenges she faced, she remained strong and steadfast, relying on her faith to carry her through the toughest times. Her words, “It’s good to trust in God, even though your knees may be knocking,” reflect her unwavering belief in the power of faith.

Although Kali’s passing leaves a void in the lives of her loved ones, her spirit will continue to live on. Her legacy of strength, courage, and faith will inspire and uplift others, reminding them to face their own battles with determination and hope.

As the world mourns the loss of Kali White, we remember her as a beautiful soul who fought her battle with breast cancer with unwavering strength and faith. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her loved ones find solace in the memories they shared with her..

