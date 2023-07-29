Teen Charged with Deadly Shooting in Charlotte, N.C. – Victim Identified as Koreon Medina

In the early hours of the morning, police were called to a hospital in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, following a shooting incident. The victim, 26-year-old Koreon Medina, had been shot on Hood Road near the Plaza Road Extension in Charlotte and later succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, a teenager was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested on Friday. After being interviewed by detectives in Charlotte, the suspect was taken to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center. In addition to being charged with murder, the teenager also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. They can contact the homicide unit detective at 704-432-TIPS or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the issue of gun violence in the United States, particularly among young individuals. It is a sobering reminder of the importance of responsible gun ownership and the need for improved gun control measures to prevent such senseless acts of violence.

The loss of Koreon Medina is undoubtedly devastating for his family and friends. The community is left mourning the loss of a young life, and the impact of this tragedy will be felt for years to come.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that justice will be served and that those responsible for this heinous crime will be held accountable. The community must come together to support one another in the wake of this tragedy and work towards preventing further acts of violence in the future.

In the face of such heartbreaking incidents, it is essential for communities to prioritize safety and invest in resources that address the root causes of violence. By doing so, we can work towards creating a safer and more secure environment for everyone..

