Suspect Kristafer James Graves Killed after Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Dozé Critically Shot while Serving an Eviction Notice

On July 26, 2023, a shootout took place in Tualatin, Oregon, as law enforcement officers were serving an eviction notice. The incident occurred at the Forest Rim Apartments when officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s office arrived at the scene around 9:30 am. However, at approximately 10:20 am, a sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times by a man inside the apartment they were trying to enter.

In response to the shooting, multiple police departments from Tualatin, Tigard, Sherwood, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Portland, and Port of Portland quickly arrived at the scene to provide support. The area became an active crime scene, with officers converging to surround the apartment. Residents of the complex were advised to take shelter, and nearby shops went into lockdown.

After several hours, authorities announced that the suspect was found dead. Meanwhile, the injured deputy was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland, where he remains in critical but stable condition. The deputy has been identified as Charles Dozé, and the deceased suspect is 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being led by the Beaverton Police in conjunction with the Washington County Major Crimes Team. The authorities have not yet released any information regarding the motive behind the shooting.

Sheriff Pat Garrett expressed his gratitude to the medical staff at Legacy Emanuel Hospital for their efforts in treating Deputy Dozé. The community has come together to support the injured deputy and his family during this difficult time.

The shootout in Tualatin highlights the dangers that law enforcement officers face while carrying out their duties. It also demonstrates the importance of collaboration and cooperation among different police departments in responding to such incidents. As the investigation continues, the community will be looking for answers and hoping for a swift resolution to this tragic event..

