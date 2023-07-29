Superstar Pride Allegedly Points Gun at Woman Who Saw Him Kill His Barber, Marcus Wheatley

Superstar Pride, a Mississippi rapper, has been accused of pointing a gun at a woman who witnessed him murdering his barber, Marcus Wheatley. The incident took place on July 19 when Superstar Pride allegedly ambushed Wheatley in his home and chased him into a field while holding a firearm. Mary Ann Strong, Wheatley’s grandmother, entered the field and saw the rapper shoot her grandson three times. After Wheatley fell to the ground, Superstar Pride reportedly pointed the gun at Strong and warned her not to tell anyone about what she had witnessed.

“He fell here and shot about three times,” Strong said. “After he fell, he walked over to me, pointed the gun at me and asked if I was going to tell it.” Superstar Pride then returned to Wheatley and fired a final shot into his head before fleeing the scene in his red pickup truck, which was later found abandoned in Pope, Miss.

Superstar Pride turned himself in to authorities on July 20 and has since been charged with murder. He appeared in court for a bond hearing on July 25, where his request for bond was denied, resulting in his continued custody.

The shocking incident has left the community in shock and mourning for Marcus Wheatley. The grandmother’s account of the events and her encounter with Superstar Pride has been widely shared, shedding light on the violence and fear surrounding the rapper’s alleged actions.

As news of the incident spread, social media has been abuzz with discussions about Superstar Pride and the consequences he may face for his actions. Many are expressing their support for Wheatley’s family and calling for justice to be served.

The case against Superstar Pride is ongoing as investigators gather evidence and build their case. As the story continues to develop, the community will be watching closely to see how the justice system handles this tragic incident..

