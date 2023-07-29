Sheriff’s Dept. Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Suspect in Fatal Lemon Grove Shooting

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in Lemon Grove earlier this year. The suspect, Daniel Ethridge, 34, has been identified in the shooting death of Gregory Moore, according to sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

Court records reveal that Ethridge is one of four individuals charged in Moore’s death, with the others currently being held in San Diego County jail. The incident occurred on March 22 when Moore was shot in his torso and leg around 10 p.m. on Lemon Grove Avenue near Montana Street. Despite being injured, Moore managed to drive a short distance to the intersection with San Miguel Avenue, where he was later found unconscious in the driver’s seat by deputies.

Paramedics transported Moore to a hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Investigators discovered that Moore was acquainted with the men responsible for his death and that the shooting resulted from a previous dispute, according to Jarjura.

The criminal complaint filed in the case names Ethridge as a defendant along with three other men: Ronald Shazun Perry Jr., 32, Julio Dulay, 26, and Zahkee Mills, 20. All four individuals have been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in San Diego Superior Court. The defendants who are currently in custody have pleaded not guilty to the charges, as confirmed by the county District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact homicide investigators at (858) 285-6330 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. In an effort to encourage cooperation, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The search for the suspect continues as law enforcement hopes that the public can provide valuable information that will aid in resolving the case and bringing justice to the victim and his family..

