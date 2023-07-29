Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Murder-Suicide in Augusta: Victim Identified

In a tragic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide that took place on Saturday morning in Augusta, Georgia. The authorities received a call around 10:45 a.m. regarding a medical emergency at 4335 Windsor Spring Rd. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman inside a vehicle, with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The deceased woman has been identified as 23-year-old Ceasia Martin, who resided in the 2200 block of Walden Drive. As part of their investigation, the authorities proceeded to Martin’s residence and made a distressing discovery. Inside her apartment was the lifeless body of a man, identified as 28-year-old Deraje Witt from Augusta.

While the investigation is still ongoing, initial findings suggest that the two incidents are connected and likely a murder-suicide. Investigators are currently working at both scenes to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events that led to this tragic outcome.

At this time, no further information has been released by the authorities. This deeply distressing incident has undoubtedly left the community in shock and mourning for the loss of two young lives. The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Instances of murder-suicides are heartbreaking reminders of the complex and often hidden struggles people may face behind closed doors. It serves as a call for increased awareness and support for mental health services, as well as fostering an environment where individuals feel safe seeking help.

As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that further insights will be gained into the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. In the meantime, the community must come together to support one another during this difficult time, offering comfort and solace to those affected by this tragedy..

