Retired teacher’s murder: 3 migrant labourers arrested

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old retired teacher was found murdered at her residence in Kurukshetra. The police have arrested three migrant laborers in connection with the crime. The accused, identified as Mohit Kumar and Sanjit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Kumar from Bihar, had reportedly committed the crime with the intention of robbery.

According to Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Bhoria, one of the accused, Mohit, had painted the house of the victim, Nirmala Devi, a few months ago. This gave them knowledge that she and her husband lived alone in the house. The couple had lost their son a few years ago, and their daughter was settled in Mumbai, leaving them vulnerable and isolated.

On July 26, around 12.20 pm, the three accused entered the house when Nirmala Devi was alone. They attacked her on the face, shoulder, and arm with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing with cash and jewelry from the house. When her husband returned home, he discovered her lifeless body with her throat slit.

The case was registered based on the statement given by the victim’s brother. The police have recorded the statement of the victim’s husband and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In a significant breakthrough, the police also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the possession of the three accused. This suggests that they were prepared to use violence if necessary to carry out their robbery.

This horrific incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the elderly population living alone. It is essential for authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of senior citizens, especially those who are living alone or have limited support systems.

The swift action taken by the police in apprehending the suspects is commendable. It is crucial for the justice system to ensure that such heinous crimes are met with strict punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that the truth will be revealed, and justice will be served for Nirmala Devi and her grieving family..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...