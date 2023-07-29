Police Initiative Results in 11 Arrests, Seizures of Drugs, Cash, and Firearms Including Murder Suspect Shawn Delgado

Law enforcement efforts by the Springfield Police Department in the Union, School, Temple, and High streets area have led to 11 arrests, including a murder suspect, and the seizure of significant amounts of heroin and cocaine. In a 48-hour period, the department’s Homicide Unit and Firearms Investigation Unit were active in the target area.

One of the arrests made during this operation was in connection with the shooting death of Shawn Delgado on State Street. On June 19, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the 600 block of State Street and found Delgado with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. The suspect, 23-year-old Michael Perez-Cruz, was apprehended as he attempted to escape capture by jumping out of a window. Perez-Cruz was charged with murder, firearms violations, and possession of cocaine.

In addition to this arrest, the police also raided a building on School Street and arrested Manuel Torres and Hector Lopez. Torres was charged with possession of loaded machine guns, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of cocaine. The machine guns he possessed were standard Glock handguns fitted with special switches that converted them to fully automatic operation. Lopez was charged with possession of a Class B substance and trespassing.

The police also conducted a stakeout on a known drug dealer’s address on Santa Barbara Street, leading to the arrest of Shakira Molinary. During her arrest, officers seized a ghost gun, crack cocaine, heroin, and ammunition. Molinary was charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID, and possession of ammunition without an FID.

Another arrest was made after observing Alex Sempit conducting drug sales in the area around Union and School streets. Sempit was apprehended during a vehicle stop and found in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and cash. He was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Overall, this law enforcement operation resulted in the removal of 11 individuals from a building on School Street and the apprehension of several suspects involved in drug-related offenses. The Springfield Police Department’s continued efforts to combat crime in this area are making a significant impact..

