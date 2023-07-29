Nepalese Man Rupesh Rai Brutally Killed in Sikkim Altercation

A 40-year-old man from Nepal was brutally killed by a local resident after an altercation took place between them at a tower construction site in Sikkim’s Gangtok district, according to the police. The incident occurred in Samdong village, approximately 27 kilometers from the state capital, on Friday. The accused, a 23-year-old, attacked the Nepalese worker with a machete and bludgeoned him with a rock, resulting in his death.

The victim, identified as Rupesh Rai from Illam in Nepal, was employed at a tower construction site in Upper Samdong, Gangtok district. The accused confessed to the crime to his mother, who promptly informed the local panchayat functionaries about the murder. Later on Friday, the local surrendered himself at Singtam Police Station.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is currently underway, according to Gangtok Superintendent of Police Tenzing Loden Lepcha.

The motive behind the altercation and subsequent attack is yet to be determined. The police are working to gather more information and evidence to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of maintaining peace and resolving conflicts peacefully. The loss of a life is always a devastating event, and it is essential for communities to foster understanding and empathy towards one another.

The incident also serves as a reminder for authorities to strengthen security measures and ensure the safety of individuals working at construction sites. Proper monitoring and vigilance can help prevent such unfortunate incidents and protect the lives of workers.

The local community and authorities must come together to support the victim’s family during this difficult time. It is crucial for justice to be served, and for measures to be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future..

