Man, woman indicted for trying to dupe senior citizen

A man and woman have been indicted by a Baldwin County grand jury for allegedly deceiving an elderly woman in a case of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person. Terawen Mandez McCray, 35, and Amy Cathryn Rae Bostic, 32, are accused of posing as employees of a funeral home to exploit the victim for their own profit.

According to court records, the co-defendants deceived the victim, who is over the age of 65, by means of deception and false representation. They allegedly exploited the victim’s resources for their own profit, resulting in the loss of over $14,000. The co-defendants attempted to cash a check for $14,093 at Magnolia State Bank, where the case unfolded.

The bank teller became suspicious when McCray tried to cash the check, which was made out to a funeral home. The teller contacted the account holder, who informed her that the check could not be cashed. McCray then left the bank, but not before the bank teller took the check from him.

A deputy from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the bank and learned that Bostic had visited the victim’s home to collect an additional check for funeral services. The victim had initially spoken to a man who claimed to be the director of the funeral home. The victim later received calls from two different numbers, instructing her to pay additional funeral costs. McCray and Bostic showed up at her residence, and she wrote out an additional check.

The victim received a notification from her Ring doorbell camera, showing Bostic speaking to her nephew at the door. The police were called, and McCray and Bostic were detained. Bostic informed the police where the check in question was located, which was inside their vehicle.

Initially arrested on warrants for theft by deception, McCray and Bostic now face charges of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elderly person, or resident. The case was investigated by Detective Chris Burrell of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

It is important to note that an indictment is an allegation of criminal conduct, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law beyond reasonable doubt..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...