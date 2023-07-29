Man named Bulu Pradhan shot with arrows by younger brother in Odisha’s Jajpur

In a tragic incident in Jajpur district of Odisha, a 30-year-old man named Bulu Pradhan lost his life after being shot with arrows by his younger brother, Durlabh Pradhan. The incident occurred due to domestic discord between the two brothers.

The village of Ashokjhar, under Kaliapani police limits, was left in shock and grief as Bulu Pradhan succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be determined, but it is believed to be related to some family issues.

As soon as the news spread, the local police were alerted and they quickly arrived at the scene. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem at the Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC). Meanwhile, the accused, Durlabh Pradhan, managed to escape from the spot before the authorities could apprehend him.

The incident has left the entire community in a state of shock and disbelief. The villagers are struggling to come to terms with the fact that such a violent act could occur within their close-knit community. Bulu Pradhan’s untimely demise has left a void in the lives of his family members and loved ones.

Violence within families is a grave concern that needs to be addressed. It is essential to promote peace, understanding, and effective communication within households to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring. Domestic disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mediation, rather than resorting to violence.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to gather more information about the incident and bring the accused to justice. The community is hopeful that the law enforcement agencies will swiftly apprehend Durlabh Pradhan and ensure that he faces the consequences of his actions.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering healthy relationships and resolving conflicts peacefully. It is crucial for individuals to seek help and support when facing domestic issues, rather than resorting to violence, which only leads to devastation and loss..

