“Man Linked to Migrant Deaths Probe Found Dead in River, Akwesasne Police Say”

The body of a man, Casey Oakes, who had been missing since his boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River in March, has been discovered, according to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police. The Quebec coroner’s office identified Oakes’ body earlier this month. The investigation into the deaths of Oakes and the eight migrants is still ongoing.

Oakes was last seen operating the boat the night before the first victims were found. The migrants died while attempting to cross illegally into the United States through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which spans Quebec, Ontario, and New York state. Akwesasne’s geographical location makes it a popular spot for human and contraband smugglers.

Oakes’ body was found on July 3 near Ross Island, more than three months after the migrants were discovered. The bodies of five adults and one child were found on the first day, and an adult woman and a second child were found the following day. Four of the migrants were from India, while the other four were of Romanian descent.

The deceased Indians were members of the Chaudhari family from Gujarat, India. The Romanian family consisted of Florin Iordache, his wife Cristina Zenaida Iordache, and their two children, Evelin and Elyen, who were Canadian citizens.

Although Oakes was never charged in connection with the failed crossing attempt, investigators believed he was connected to the eight deceased victims. The search for Oakes was suspended on April 6.

In India, local police have been searching for three men who allegedly ran an immigration brokerage firm used by the Chaudhari family to enter countries with fake documents. The family had reportedly paid the brokers around $100,000 to help them cross into the United States by taxi. However, they were convinced to travel by boat instead, despite poor weather conditions.

The discovery of Casey Oakes’ body brings some closure to the investigation into the deaths of the eight migrants. However, the full details surrounding their deaths and the circumstances of their attempted crossing are still being investigated..

