Man kills himself after shooting Maria Hatti dead for rejecting him in Lebanon: Report

A tragic incident occurred in Zahle, Lebanon, where a woman was shot and killed by a man who had proposed his love to her. According to reports, the perpetrator, Shibl Abu Najem, approached Maria Hatti with his romantic intentions, but she rejected him due to his marital status. This rejection proved fatal as Abu Najem shot her in the head, instantly taking her life.

Mona, a friend of the victim, mourned the loss of her friend, describing Hatti as a successful and vibrant woman. She revealed that Hatti declined Abu Najem’s proposal because he was already married and had a daughter. Another friend, Elie, disclosed that Abu Najem had been threatening Hatti and had been stalking her for the past ten days.

According to a security source, Hatti and Abu Najem were former romantic partners. The source added that Abu Najem became enraged upon seeing Hatti with another man at a restaurant, leading him to commit this heinous act. However, there are conflicting reports about Hatti’s company at the restaurant, with some sources suggesting she was with her parents, and Abu Najem killed her in their presence.

Hatti’s cousin, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that she had only been involved with Abu Najem for three months and was unaware of his marital status. Once she discovered the truth, she ended their relationship. However, Abu Najem continued to pursue her and even threatened her with a gun three days prior to the incident. Hatti filed a complaint with the police, and Abu Najem was questioned the day before the shooting.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of rejection and the consequences of toxic relationships. It serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing warning signs and taking threats seriously. The loss of Maria Hatti has left her family and friends devastated, and it is a stark reminder of the need for stricter measures to prevent such acts of violence..

