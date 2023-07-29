Man dies at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Orange County: Jeffrey Vanden Boom identified as victim

Deputies in Orange County are currently investigating the death of a man at a Disney resort. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where authorities received a call about an unresponsive individual. The man, identified as 39-year-old Jeffrey Vanden Boom, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Vanden Boom’s death is still under investigation, and authorities have not released any further details at this time. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on gathering more information about the incident.

In other news, here are some top headlines from the area:

A wild video captured a gator squeezing through a man’s fence in Cocoa Beach.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident in Orange County on Friday.

A woman’s nephew allegedly shot and killed her live-in boyfriend in Casselberry.

These stories highlight the ongoing issues of crime and safety in the region. Residents are concerned about the rising violence and the impact it has on their communities. Authorities are working diligently to address these issues and provide a safer environment for everyone.

It is important to stay informed about these incidents and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety. By being aware of the current situation and staying vigilant, residents can help prevent and report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

As the investigation into the death at the Disney resort continues, authorities will release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is crucial for the community to support law enforcement efforts and provide any relevant information that may assist in the investigation.

Overall, it is a challenging time for the residents of Orange County, but with collective efforts and community engagement, progress can be made in creating a safer environment for all..

