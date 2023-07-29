Man Accused of Stabbing Woman to Death, Posts Video on Facebook

A horrific incident unfolded in San Mateo, California, where a man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and then posted a video of the act on Facebook. The San Mateo Police Department received a call from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada, reporting the witnessed stabbing on the social media platform.

With the help of the information provided by the caller, the police were able to trace the phone number to a large apartment complex in San Mateo. Officers were deployed to the complex to identify the suspect and conducted a door-to-door search. After three hours, a possible connection was established, and investigators found the victim.

Meanwhile, the suspect, identified as Mark Mechikoff, was not present at the scene. A search was initiated, and he was eventually located in San Jose, approximately 30 miles away from where the victim was found dead. Mechikoff, 39, was arrested and later charged with murder, inflicting great bodily injury, and the use of a knife by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was identified as Claribel Estrella. The motive behind the stabbing is still under investigation, but it is known that Mechikoff filmed the victim’s last moments and shared the video on Facebook before fleeing the area.

It is reported that Mechikoff had some relationship with the victim, although the specifics are unclear. The incident has left the community shocked and devastated, as the brutality of the act and the public exposure of the crime have shaken the sense of safety and security.

Authorities are working diligently to gather more information about the motive and any potential warning signs that may have been missed. This tragic incident highlights the potential dangers of social media platforms and the need for increased vigilance in identifying and addressing possible threats.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Claribel Estrella and seeks solace in coming together to support one another during this difficult time..

