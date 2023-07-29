Man, 30, Jesse Daniel Deschamps, killed in Penetanguishene shooting: OPP

On Thursday evening, a shooting occurred in Penetanguishene, resulting in the death of one man. The victim has been identified as Jesse Daniel Deschamps, a 30-year-old resident of Penetanguishene. The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 5 p.m. on July 27. When they arrived at the scene, they found an injured man in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall. The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital by Simcoe County paramedics, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.

The police have identified a vehicle of interest that was observed leaving the scene. It is described as a black Ford F150. The suspect or suspects may still be armed, so the police are urging the public to be cautious and not approach any suspicious individuals or vehicles. If anyone sees anything suspicious related to this incident, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

The OPP stated that they believe this shooting to be an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to public safety. However, they are reminding the public to always be aware of their personal surroundings and safety.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP’s major crime unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and other relevant agencies.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have dash-cam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or [email protected] Alternatively, information can be submitted online at ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca. It is also possible to follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook, or visit their website at www.crimestopperssdm.com..

