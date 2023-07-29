Jury Finds Tyler Kelly Guilty of Murder in 2021 Shooting that Killed Joseph Florence

In a recent trial, a Sedgwick County jury has reached a verdict, finding Tyler Kelly guilty of murder for a shooting incident that occurred in 2021. The incident resulted in the death of a 16-year-old victim, Joseph Florence. Along with the charge of first-degree murder, Kelly was also found guilty of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The shooting took place on July 17, 2021, when police responded to two separate calls around 9:49 p.m. One call reported a burglary in progress, while the other informed them of an injured male lying in a driveway. The injured individual was later identified as Joseph Florence. Upon arrival, the police discovered Florence with a gunshot wound to the torso. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, an investigation revealed that Kelly, along with another individual, had driven to Florence’s house with the intention of scaring him due to a dispute over a girl. The altercation ensued when they entered Florence’s room, resulting in the fatal shooting.

It is worth noting that during the investigation, Tyler Kelly was also found at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding his injuries remain unclear.

While the verdict has been reached, Kelly’s sentencing date has yet to be determined. The court will consider various factors before determining the appropriate punishment for the crimes he has been found guilty of committing.

This case serves as a reminder of the tragic consequences that can arise from disputes and conflicts. The loss of a young life is a devastating outcome that affects not only the victim’s family but also the community as a whole. It is essential for individuals to find peaceful resolutions to conflicts and avoid resorting to violence, as it can have irreversible consequences. The justice system will now proceed with the necessary legal procedures to hold the guilty party accountable for their actions and provide some form of closure for the victim’s loved ones..

