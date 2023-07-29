Jermaine Baker Fatally Shot by Lazarus Burns in Dayton’s Bluff Domestic Assault

A shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood has left one man dead. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Earl Street and 3rd Street East, near the American Indian Magnet School. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jermaine Ray John Baker. Police have arrested 31-year-old Lazarus Lamar Burns II in connection with the shooting.

According to witnesses and the criminal complaint, Baker had assaulted a woman at a bus shelter in the area. Burns, who was in a relationship with the woman, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Baker multiple times. The woman revealed that she had been in a past relationship with Baker, where he had also been physically abusive towards her. She stated that she is currently in a relationship with Burns.

The incident has shocked the community, particularly because it occurred near a school and a bus stop. Residents Conkeesta Sanders and Vincent Crawley, who live in the area, are now planning to leave due to safety concerns. Sanders mentioned that her house has been targeted in shootings four times, posing a threat to her young children.

The St. Paul Police Department has urged the community to come forward with any information regarding illegal firearms or shootings. They emphasized that the police department is there to serve and protect the community, and cooperation from residents is essential in maintaining safety.

This shooting marks the 19th homicide in St. Paul this year. The incident has raised concerns about the overall safety of the neighborhood and the need for stronger community support and unity. Authorities are working to investigate the case and ensure that justice is served for the victim and his family.

David Schuman, a reporter for WCCO, covered the story and provided details about the incident. He emphasized the importance of community members working together to address the issues of violence and crime in the neighborhood..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...