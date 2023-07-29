Inter-State Gang Arrested in Punjab’s Khanna District | Ludhiana News: Four Members Apprehended, Recovery of Arms and Ammunition; Identified Victim or Deceased Name

The police in Khanna, Punjab have claimed to have busted an inter-state weapon supply gang and arrested four members, including a practicing lawyer and a law student. The police recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The accused were identified as Prashant Kaura, the owner of Vaishnu Dhaba in Meerut, Krish Lawrence, a law student from the same area, Karambir Singh, a practicing lawyer in Ludhiana, and RJ Rupak Joshi, a BBA student in Meerut Cant.

The recoveries from the accused persons include a .32 bore pistol with two magazines, 13 live cartridges of .32 bore, a country-made .315 bore pistol, and six live cartridges of the same weapon. Additionally, two cars, a Tata Nexon and an Optra, were also seized.

According to SP (Investigation) Khanna, Dr. Pragya Jain, the police received information that Prashant and Krish Lawrence had supplied a pistol to Karambir and were on their way to supply magazines and cartridges to him. Based on this information, a case was registered and an investigation was carried out. Prashant Kaura and Krish Lawrence were apprehended at a check post, where two magazine pistols and 13 live cartridges were seized from their car. Karambir was arrested separately with a .32 bore weapon. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had obtained the weapons from RJ Rupak Joshi, who was subsequently arrested with a country-made .315 bore pistol and six rounds.

The prompt action of the Khanna Police resulted in the arrest of these four individuals and potentially averted major incidents. The police have been conducting a special drive to crack down on criminals involved in weapon supply in Punjab.

This successful operation highlights the importance of proactive law enforcement in preventing the illegal circulation of weapons and maintaining public safety. The police deserve praise for their efforts in dismantling this inter-state weapon supply gang and apprehending the culprits. Such actions contribute to the overall security and well-being of the community..

