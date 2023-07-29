IHIT Suspect Identified in Richmond Shooting Linked to B.C. Gang Conflict: Ravinder Samra

On July 27, a fatal shooting occurred in Richmond, British Columbia, leaving a 36-year-old man dead. The victim has been identified as Ravinder Samra, a resident of Richmond who was known to the police. Initial investigations suggest that the shooting may have been targeted and connected to the ongoing gang conflict in British Columbia.

The incident took place on Minler Road near Blundell and Gilbert roads. When the Richmond RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to reports of shots fired, they found Samra suffering from gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believes that a car found engulfed in flames on Blundell Road near Highway 99 is connected to the shooting.

The IHIT is currently in the early stages of its investigation and is appealing to the public for any information regarding the incident. They are particularly interested in obtaining witnesses, dashcam footage, or CCTV footage from the 8000 block of Minler Road between 2 and 6 p.m. and from the 12000 block of Blundell Road between 5 and 6 p.m. on July 27. Anyone with information is urged to contact the IHIT Information Line or email IHIT investigators.

Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, spokesperson for the IHIT, acknowledges that incidents like these are unsettling for the community and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to Victim Services. The gang conflict in British Columbia has been a cause for concern, and this targeted shooting further highlights the ongoing violence in the area.

As the investigation progresses, authorities hope to gather more information to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. In the meantime, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...