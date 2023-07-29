Identity of Deceased Body Found in Oak Bay Released as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton

The Saanich Police have released the identity of a man found dead in Oak Bay earlier this week in order to further their investigation into his death. The body was discovered in the bushes around the 200-block of Beach Drive in Oak Bay on Wednesday, July 26th at 8 a.m. The body has now been identified as 33-year-old Steven Middleton, and his death is being treated as suspicious.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to Middleton’s death. They are asking anyone with a dashcam who was traveling on Beach Drive between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26th to check their footage. If you have any dashcam footage that could be of use to the investigation, they ask that you send it to their Evidence Submission Portal.

Police have stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest that there is a risk to the public at this time. However, they are urging anyone with any other information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24th or who may have had contact with him during this time to contact the VIIMCU Information Line at 1-250-380-6211.

The release of Middleton’s identity is a crucial step in the investigation, as it may lead to new leads or information that could help determine the cause of his death. By asking the public for any dashcam footage or additional information, the police are hoping to gather more evidence and piece together the events leading up to Middleton’s death.

It is important for the community to come together and support the investigation by providing any relevant information or footage they may have. The Saanich Police are working diligently to solve this case and bring justice to Steven Middleton and his family..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...