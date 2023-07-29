Former Detainee Glecerio Andales Untal Jr. Shot Dead in Cordova Town

A former detainee, Glecerio Andales Untal Jr., was shot dead in Cordova town on Mactan Island on July 28, 2023. Untal, 42 years old and married, was a businessman who had previously been imprisoned at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Cebu City. The police are currently investigating the case and trying to identify the man seen on CCTV entering Untal’s residential compound before the gunshot was heard.

The police are also looking into Untal’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities, as well as his business dealings involving the purchase and selling of used motorcycles. Additionally, there is a charge of Violence Against Women and Children brought against him by his wife, which is also being considered in relation to the killing.

During the investigation, the police found an empty shell of a .45 pistol at the crime scene. This evidence will likely be crucial in determining the weapon used in the murder.

As the investigation continues, more details may emerge regarding the motive and suspects involved in the killing of Glecerio Andales Untal Jr. The police will be working diligently to bring justice to the victim and his family..

