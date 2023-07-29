Fatal stabbing on Columbus’ South Side

A tragic incident occurred late Friday night on the South Side of Columbus, resulting in the death of one person. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Upon receiving a report of a person being stabbed, officers promptly rushed to the scene at the 600 block of East Stewart Avenue. There, they discovered the victim unresponsive, with several stab wounds. The police have not yet released the identity of the victim, as of Saturday morning. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries at 11:40 p.m.

At present, no suspects have been publicly identified in connection with the stabbing. Authorities are seeking the assistance of the public in their investigation. They urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Any leads or tips could prove vital in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in combating crime. It is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. By working together, the community can help ensure the safety and well-being of its members.

The loss of a life under such circumstances is a devastating event for any community. The Columbus Division of Police is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and holding those responsible accountable for their actions. In the face of tragedy, it is essential to come together as a community, support one another, and provide any information that may assist law enforcement in their efforts to bring justice to the victim and their family.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that the perpetrator will be swiftly apprehended, providing some solace to the grieving community. The Columbus Division of Police will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents..

