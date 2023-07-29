Cousin Arrested for Planning Murder of Delhi Student Nargis After Rejecting Marriage Proposal

In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was found dead with her head battered under a bench at Vijay Mandal park near Aurobindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. She was reportedly attacked with a rod by her cousin after she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal. The woman, identified as Nargis, had come to the park to meet her cousin, who was later arrested in connection with her murder.

The incident occurred in broad daylight inside a park in one of the most affluent neighborhoods, raising concerns about law and order in the national capital. The accused, Irfan, surrendered to the police as they were investigating the case further.

Shocking details about the case have emerged as the inquiry progresses. It is now known that the accused knew her daily routine and had planned the murder three days prior. Nargis no longer returned his calls, and he started stalking her. Irfan expressed his anger and frustration to the police, as nobody else was willing to marry him.

The victim was enrolled in a stenography course and had recently graduated from Kamala Nehru College. According to the police, Irfan called her into the park and asked to speak to her. When she refused, he allegedly took an iron rod out of his backpack and struck her.

The police also revealed that the woman’s and the accused’s relatives had previously discussed their marriage. However, her family rejected the proposal after finding out that the accused was not working. The accused felt that his chances of getting married were dwindling, which led to his anger and resentment towards Nargis.

Nargis had aspirations of becoming financially independent and was preparing for government job examinations. Her family described her as a bright student who was determined to succeed.

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the city’s law and order situation and urged the authorities to take decisive action. Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also questioned the accountability of the Delhi Police and demanded action to ensure the safety of women in the city.

The incident highlights the need for stricter measures to ensure the safety of women in Delhi and address the issue of violence against women. It is crucial for the authorities to take immediate action and implement effective measures to prevent such heinous crimes in the future..

