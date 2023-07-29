Cleric in Siwan Engages in Inappropriate Behaviour with Minor Student; Caught On Camera

A disturbing incident of indecent behavior involving a cleric and a minor girl student has shocked the Siwan district of Bihar. The incident was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

The video, reportedly from the Andar police station area, shows the cleric engaging in inappropriate behavior with a girl student. What is even more shocking is that the student does not appear to oppose the cleric’s actions. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

According to local reports, a Maulvi had been conducting exorcism rituals at the tomb of a Pir Baba in the Andar police station area. Women and girl students from the surrounding areas seeking exorcism allegedly visited the site.

It is believed that the accused, identified as Salauddin Ansari from Andar Bazar, had been involved in committing obscene acts with the student for several days. Someone captured the disturbing incident on video and shared it on social media, causing a stir within the village and its surroundings.

Kumar Vaibhav, the in-charge of Andar police station, has confirmed receiving information about the viral video. An investigation into the matter is currently underway, and appropriate action will be taken once the facts are thoroughly examined. As of now, the accused, Salauddin Ansari, is evading the authorities.

This incident highlights the urgent need for stricter measures to protect children from such heinous acts. It is crucial for the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of minors in educational institutions and religious settings.

Cases of child abuse and exploitation are unfortunately not uncommon in our society. It is the responsibility of both the government and the community to take swift action against the perpetrators and provide support to the victims.

Efforts should be made to raise awareness about child protection and educate individuals on recognizing and reporting any suspicious behavior. Additionally, schools and religious institutions must implement stringent policies and procedures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place.

Only by working together and taking a firm stand against child abuse can we create a safer environment for our children and prevent such distressing incidents from happening in the future..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...