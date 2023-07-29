Class XI Boy Stabs Senior Samarth Kushwaha To Death For Shooting Video While Smoking

A tragic incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a Class 12 student was stabbed to death by one of his juniors. The victim, identified as Samarth Kushwaha, was admitted to the hospital with multiple stab injuries but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident occurred at the government-run Swami Vivekanad school in Tukoganj. Both the victim and the accused, a minor from Class XI, were familiar with each other. The motive behind the attack was revealed to be a video that Samarth had shot of his junior smoking a cigarette and subsequently showed it to a school teacher. This action apparently angered the accused and his friends, who were waiting for an opportunity to seek revenge.

A police officer happened to be passing by and witnessed the attack. He immediately chased after the accused, shouting for others to catch him as he was fleeing with the knife still in his hand. The officer managed to overpower the minor and detain him. The police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family and are currently investigating the matter. They also plan to visit the school to gather more information.

This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of students within educational institutions. It is crucial for schools to implement effective measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the well-being of their students. Additionally, it highlights the need for proper counseling and guidance for students to handle conflicts and disagreements in a peaceful manner.

The tragic incident has left the victim’s family devastated, and the entire community in shock. The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and it is important for society to come together to support the family and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

In conclusion, the stabbing of a Class 12 student by his junior in Indore is a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the importance of addressing conflicts in a non-violent manner within educational institutions. It is essential for schools and authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of their students..

