Bugolobi: Police Probe Murder Of Businessman Mutesi Zainabu

The police are currently investigating the murder of a businessman in Bugolobi, a suburb of Kampala. Mutesi Zainabu, who operated a drinks and merchandise store within Bugolobi Market building, was tragically shot to death by a security guard attached to Security Plus Ltd. The suspect, identified as Arode Aijuka, has been apprehended by the authorities.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred on July 28, 2023, at around 9pm. There was a distressing altercation between Aijuka and Mutesi, which led to the security guard moving a distance of about three meters and firing a single shot at the store where the victim was located. Mutesi sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Despite all efforts, she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, stated that Mutesi’s body has been taken to City Mortuary Mulago for a postmortem examination. The suspect, Aijuka, is currently detained at Jinja road Police as the investigation continues.

Owoyesigyire assured the public that the police are dedicated to pursuing this case diligently and uncovering the truth behind this regrettable incident. He also mentioned that further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The murder of Mutesi Zainabu has shocked the local community in Bugolobi. She was well-known in the area for her business and was respected by her customers. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of businesses in the suburb, prompting calls for improved security measures.

The police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with the investigation. They are determined to ensure that justice is served for Mutesi and her family. The loss of a hardworking and innocent individual like Mutesi is a tragic reminder of the need for increased vigilance and effective security measures in our communities..

