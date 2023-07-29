Boy named S. Venkatesh dies after falling from tractor in Salem

In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a tractor and being run over by the vehicle. The boy, identified as S. Venkatesh, was enjoying a ride with his father, Sekar, when the unfortunate accident took place.

Venkatesh, a Class VII student, slipped and lost his balance while on the tractor. Tragically, he was crushed by one of the wheels when his father was making a turn near Valkinathur. The impact proved fatal, and the young boy died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local authorities, specifically the Kolathur police, immediately sprung into action. They arranged for Venkatesh’s body to be sent to the Mettur Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The police have also initiated an investigation into the matter and have registered a case in connection with the accident.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures while engaging in recreational activities. While it is common for parents to spend quality time with their children, it is crucial to prioritize safety above all else. Tractors, like any other heavy machinery, can pose significant risks if not handled with care.

It is essential for parents, guardians, and authorities to ensure that appropriate safety precautions are followed at all times. This includes providing necessary safety gear, such as helmets or seat belts, and educating individuals about the potential dangers associated with certain activities.

Tragedies like these should serve as a wake-up call to society, prompting us to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. The loss of a young life is a heartbreaking reminder that safety should always be at the forefront of our minds, especially when involving children in potentially dangerous activities..

