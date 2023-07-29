Body Found in Oak Bay Identified as 33-Year-Old Steven Middleton

The body found in Oak Bay in a suspicious death case has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Middleton. The investigation is being handled by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), who took over the case after Middleton’s body was discovered by two individuals walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive on July 26.

The circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death are still under investigation, and the police are treating it as a suspicious death. In their efforts to gather more information, VIIMCU is requesting dashcam footage from the area between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, between 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the next morning.

Despite the suspicious nature of the case, Saanich police have stated that there is no immediate risk to the public. However, they are urging anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24 or anyone who may have had contact with him during that time to come forward.

The identification of the victim brings some closure to the case, but the investigation is far from over. The police are actively seeking any leads or evidence that can help them determine the circumstances surrounding Middleton’s death. The community is encouraged to cooperate with the authorities and provide any relevant information that may assist in the investigation.

It is always unsettling when a suspicious death occurs in a peaceful community like Oak Bay. The police are working diligently to uncover the truth and bring justice to the victim and their family. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that may be relevant to the case.

As the investigation progresses, updates will likely be released to the public. It is important for the community to stay informed and support the authorities in their efforts to solve this case. Together, we can help bring closure and justice to Steven Middleton and his loved ones..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...